Viral Video Shows Guy Falling Down The Stairs Trying To Pose For Prom Photo [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

When I went to my senior prom, the only memory I have remaining was waking up underneath a pool table from drinking too much.

One unlucky man will always be able to remember his prom do to a video posted on Twitter.

A young man and his prom date appeared at the top of the staircase trying to look good for the cameras and do a movie-esque type entrance for their families to see how they look. Unfortunately the man missed the step and took quite the tumble down the stairs. The video has been viewed over 5 million times.

I would imagine that his tailbone still has to be hurting from the fall.

The couple did try a second take at the video fail and managed to make it down the steps.

Twitter did have plenty of fun at this young mans expense.

@jordynmcmanus_ i just think you we're looking so on point he couldnt think straight. — Yung liege (@Impavidyouth) April 23, 2017

@Jessbrown32 @jordynmcmanus_ I cant stop watching it 😭 bless him — liv (@livvsullivan) April 24, 2017

@charlottedoc_x @jordynmcmanus_ Was in the miss of marking a paper literally crying and now im floored w laughter — Em (@emeliefraser) April 24, 2017

Did you have an embarrassing moment from your prom?