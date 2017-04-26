[WATCH] Police Video Shows Officer Holding 5 Black Boys At Gunpoint

April 26, 2017 12:41 AM
Filed Under: Black Teens Held At Gunpoint, GR Police, Grand Rapids Teens

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ/AP) – The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.

WOOD-TV reports that Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss’ office says in a statement that the review will include how officers respond to “incidents involving youth.”

The video was recorded March 24 and obtained by the television station through a Freedom of Information request. It shows at least one officer pointing his gun at the boys.

WOOD-TV reports that the boys — ages 12 through 14 — were heading home after playing basketball.

“Listen to the directions and you’ll be alright,” states one officer with a gun trained at the teens throughout the 10 minute video. “Don’t worry about it for now.”

The boys were ordered to the ground where they lay face-down. One began to cry loudly. No weapons were found.

The incident is under further investigation.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia