[WATCH] Police Video Shows Officer Holding 5 Black Boys At Gunpoint

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ/AP) – The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.
WOOD-TV reports that Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss’ office says in a statement that the review will include how officers respond to “incidents involving youth.”
The video was recorded March 24 and obtained by the television station through a Freedom of Information request. It shows at least one officer pointing his gun at the boys.
WOOD-TV reports that the boys — ages 12 through 14 — were heading home after playing basketball.
“Listen to the directions and you’ll be alright,” states one officer with a gun trained at the teens throughout the 10 minute video. “Don’t worry about it for now.”
The boys were ordered to the ground where they lay face-down. One began to cry loudly. No weapons were found.
The incident is under further investigation.
