80-Year-Old Lotto Winner: ‘It Won’t Change The Way We Live’

LANSING (WWJ) – “I was doing some computer work last night when I saw it was time to check the numbers,” said the lotto player. “As I was looking them over, I thought ‘these look really familiar,’ and I went to get my ticket.”
The confirmation came quick enough for the 80-year-old Marine veteran, who didn’t want to be identified, and suddenly he and his wife were more than $170,000 richer.
“We live day-to-day, and winning this is a weight off our shoulders, but it won’t change the way we live,” said the winner. Adding that they’ll pay off debt and save the rest of the money.
He bought the winning ticket at a Meijer store in Flint — matching all five numbers 07-25-26-28-34 – to win the big prize — in the Fantasy 5 jackpot.