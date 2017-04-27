CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Ben Gamel Has RBI Single In 9th, Mariners Beat Tigers 2-1

April 27, 2017 5:41 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Justin Verlander, Seattle Mariners

By DAVE HOGG, Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Ben Gamel had an RBI single in the ninth inning to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Thursday.

Kyle Seager doubled off Francisco Rodriguez (1-2) with one out, and Gamel followed with his hit to right-center field. Tony Zych (1-0) was the winner, and Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his third save.

The Mariners closed the series with two one-run victories after falling 19-9 in the opener.

Detroit starter Justin Verlander allowed one unearned run on five hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma gave up an unearned run in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits and a walk and struck out three.

Seattle threatened in the second when Nelson Cruz doubled and took third on a grounder, but Verlander struck out Gamel and retired Guillermo Heredia. Cruz reached again in the sixth, when center fielder Tyler Collins was given a two-base error for running into Jim Adduci as the right fielder was about to catch a routine fly ball.

Seager followed with an RBI single for the first run.

Collins countered in the bottom of the inning, doubling and scoring when Robinson Cano misplayed Victor Martinez’s grounder.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Steve Cishek (hip) is scheduled to pitch an inning for Double-A Arkansas, marking the first time he has pitched back-to-back days during his recovery process. Cishek hopes to be return to Seattle’s bullpen in early May.

Tigers: SS Jose Iglesias was activated from the concussion list before the game, and LHP Kyle Ryan was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Ryan posted a 7.94 ERA in eight relief appearances, allowing nine hits and seven walks in 5 2/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Ariel Miranda (1-2, 4.35) will face Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-1, 1.65) to start a three-game series in Cleveland.

Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd (2-1, 3.86) takes on former teammate Mike Pelfrey (0-1, 4.15) as the Chicago White Sox visit Detroit for a weekend series. Pelfrey was released by the Tigers this spring despite being owed $8 million in the last year of his contract.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch