Corey Davis’ Sister Says She Wants Butt Implants With Draft Money [VIDEO]

April 27, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Corey Davis, Western Michigan

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When a player is selected in the NFL Draft their dream has come true, whether it’s in the first round or the seventh.

A player being drafted in the first round means one thing is for sure — they’re getting cash and lots of it.

Western Michigan WR Corey Davis is expected to be drafted in this year’s first round and there isn’t any word if he has decided to go out and buy a car or maybe some jewelry with that influx of cash, but one family member knows what she would do with some of the money if Corey was feeling generous.

TMZ Sports caught up with Davis’ sister LaToya in Philadelphia hours before the draft and she says she has one thing in mind if he’s feeling generous.

That’s booty implants. From her brother.

She’s joined in the video by her cousins Tessa, Tamika, LaMona and her buddy Kiki. When asked if there is anything she would ask from her little brother, LaToya starts cracking up saying, “I ain’t asking for much, whatever he want to give me that’s fine, whatever, it’s not even like I’m looking for something I’m just proud of him regardless.”

LaToya continued to say, “I mean I might want me a booty or something, want to buy me an ass?”

According to plasticsurgery.org:

The average cost of buttock augmentation with fat grafting is $4,356, the average cost of butt implants is $4,860, and the average cost of a butt lift is $4,571 according to 2016 statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

If all Davis’ oldest sister wants is a booty then Corey might wind up saving himself some cash compared to buying her a car.

