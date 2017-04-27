Gun Owners ‘Don’t Need A Good Reason’ To Bear Arms, Michigan Lt. Gov Calley Says

April 27, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: Brian Calley

LANSING (AP) — Lt. Gov. Brian Calley says gun owners don’t need a “good reason” to exercise their constitutional rights.

Calley, who has signaled his 2018 run for governor, spoke at a Second Amendment rally at the Capitol Wednesday. He warned activists to not let gun-control advocates “drag you into having to create a justification to keep and bear arms.”

Calley says reasons to have a gun include hunting and personal protection, but gun owners need no reason because of the Second Amendment.

Calley told reporters he and Republican Gov. Rick Snyder have “some differences” on gun issues but didn’t elaborate.

Snyder has vetoed legislation that would let concealed pistol license holders carry inside schools.

Calley says any “fundamental change” to gun rights should occur by amending the constitution and not with legislation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia