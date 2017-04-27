CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Homes, Businesses Evacuated Due To Major Gas Leak In Grosse Pointe Woods

April 27, 2017 11:31 AM

GROSSE POINTE WOODS (WWJ) – Utility crews are dealing with a “major gas leak” at Allard Road, just west of Mack Ave., in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Grosse Pointe Woods Director of Public Safety John Kosanke said homes and businesses within a four-block radius were evacuated.

Kosanke said a DTE subcontractor doing some utility work caused the problem.

“They went to pull up come concrete and accidentally pulled the 60-pound gas line; so that is broken an it’s free-flowing,” Kosanke said, speaking live on WWJ Newsradio 950, shortly after 11 a.m.. “DTE is on the scene and we’re going to be out here probably for the next four to five hours.”

Kosanke said businesses in the immediate area, including a Starbucks and Flagstar bank, and homes from Mack down to Bramcaster were evacuated.

DTE Energy says southbound Mack Ave. between Manchester and Stanhope and Allard, between Mack and Bramcaster, will be closed for up to five hours for the repairs.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

“Residents and businesses will not be allowed to return to their homes and businesses as a precautionary measure until work is completed by DTE and the scene is again made safe,” DTE said, in a statement.

No injuries have been reported.

