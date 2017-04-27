CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Jason Day Outs Rickie Fowler For Dating Former Pole Vaulter Allison Stokke [PHOTOS]

April 27, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Allison Stokke, Rickie Fowler

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

A few years ago University of California pole vaulter Allison Stokke took the Internet by storm.

Rickie Fowler, on the other hand, posed for what might be one of the greatest photos of all-time.

This past weekend, Fowler sent out a photo with Stokke and it got people wondering if the two were dating.

I won!

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

Stokke also posted a photo of herself and Fowler.

We tied?

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

Then it became official when Jason Day, who is Fowlers partner for the Zurich Classic,  talked about them during a press conference.

Since it now appears the couple is official, she will join some prominent golf WAGS in Paulina Gretzky and Kelley Cahill.

I'm not sure if you heard but I did over a thousand

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

Pole runs to finish off today's session 🏃🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

😎

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

Weekend vibes with @missbish Thanks for the feature on missbish.com 🖤 . 📸by @aldocarrera

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

🆙🆙🆙

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

@onexwonder

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

I wonder if the two are still dating a year from now if Fowler will have another epic spring break trip?

@smyliekaufman10 missed his tee time…sneaky 2 shots! @justinthomas34 @jordanspieth #SB2K17 #WinningDrive

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

Live on course action…you know where to find more 👉 SnapChat RickieFowler15 JLThomas34 Smylie_Kaufman

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

#SB2K17 is on #BakersBay follow on @Snapchat 👉 RickieFowler15 JLThomas34 Smylie_Kaufman

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

Once again I would like to state that professional golfers have the best life.

