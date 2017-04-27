Jason Day Outs Rickie Fowler For Dating Former Pole Vaulter Allison Stokke [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

A few years ago University of California pole vaulter Allison Stokke took the Internet by storm.

Rickie Fowler, on the other hand, posed for what might be one of the greatest photos of all-time.

This past weekend, Fowler sent out a photo with Stokke and it got people wondering if the two were dating.

I won! A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Stokke also posted a photo of herself and Fowler.

We tied? A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Then it became official when Jason Day, who is Fowlers partner for the Zurich Classic, talked about them during a press conference.

Since it now appears the couple is official, she will join some prominent golf WAGS in Paulina Gretzky and Kelley Cahill.

I'm not sure if you heard but I did over a thousand A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Pole runs to finish off today's session 🏃🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

😎 A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Weekend vibes with @missbish Thanks for the feature on missbish.com 🖤 . 📸by @aldocarrera A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

🆙🆙🆙 A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:27pm PST

@onexwonder A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Nov 29, 2016 at 3:01pm PST

Thank you @katefagan3 and @espnw for helping me put this story into words. http://espn.go.com/espnw/culture/feature/article/16836065/pole-vaulter-allison-stokke-want-your-sex-symbol (Link in bio) A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Jul 27, 2016 at 3:09pm PDT

I wonder if the two are still dating a year from now if Fowler will have another epic spring break trip?

@smyliekaufman10 missed his tee time…sneaky 2 shots! @justinthomas34 @jordanspieth #SB2K17 #WinningDrive A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Live on course action…you know where to find more 👉 SnapChat RickieFowler15 JLThomas34 Smylie_Kaufman A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

#SB2K17 is on #BakersBay follow on @Snapchat 👉 RickieFowler15 JLThomas34 Smylie_Kaufman A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Once again I would like to state that professional golfers have the best life.