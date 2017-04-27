Jason Day Outs Rickie Fowler For Dating Former Pole Vaulter Allison Stokke [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
A few years ago University of California pole vaulter Allison Stokke took the Internet by storm.
Rickie Fowler, on the other hand, posed for what might be one of the greatest photos of all-time.
This past weekend, Fowler sent out a photo with Stokke and it got people wondering if the two were dating.
Stokke also posted a photo of herself and Fowler.
Then it became official when Jason Day, who is Fowlers partner for the Zurich Classic, talked about them during a press conference.
Since it now appears the couple is official, she will join some prominent golf WAGS in Paulina Gretzky and Kelley Cahill.
I wonder if the two are still dating a year from now if Fowler will have another epic spring break trip?
Once again I would like to state that professional golfers have the best life.