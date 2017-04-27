CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Kim Kardashian: Gunpoint Heist ‘Meant To Happen To Me’

April 27, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Kim Kardashian

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kim Kardashian says that being held at gunpoint during a Paris jewelry heist last year “was meant to happen.”

Kardashian tells Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday’s episode of the comedian’s chat show that she’s “such a different person” after the October robbery. She says she was “definitely materialistic” before being robbed, but now she says she doesn’t care about things like jewelry.

Kardashian also told DeGeneres that Caitlyn Jenner is not being honest about her marriage to Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner. She says Caitlyn Jenner’s comments in her newly released memoir and in interviews promoting it are “hurtful.” She adds that Caitlyn Jenner took “a really long time to be honest with herself,” so she doesn’t expect her to be honest now.

Kardashian says she wishes Jenner success, but not at her family’s expense.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

