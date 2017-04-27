Looking To Adopt A Pet? Meet Your Best Friend At The Zoo In May

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – If you’re looking for a cute new cuddle buddy, consider checking out one of the nation’s largest pet adoption events coming soon in metro Detroit.
Hundreds of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be available at the spring 2017 Meet Your Best Friend at the Zoo, May 19-20 at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.
The event will be hosted by the Detroit Zoo and the Michigan Humane Society, in collaboration with more than 40 local animal welfare organizations, outdoors under tents in the zoo’s front parking lot beneath the landmark water tower.
Admission and parking are FREE for the adoption event, but regular admission and parking fees apply for those visiting the Zoo. Adoption fees, which are set by participating groups, will vary. Those looking to adopt will need to bring a valid driver’s license or state ID card.
All animals will have received a medical checkup and age-appropriate vaccinations. A get-acquainted area will be available to provide guests an opportunity to spend time with an animal before adopting. For health and safety reasons, all current companion animals should be left at home.
Since the inception of Meet Your Best Friend at the Zoo in 1993, more than 23,000 dogs, cats and rabbits have been placed into new homes.
Event hours are Friday, May 19, 1 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.