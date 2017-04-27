LSU Backup Offensive Lineman Suspended After Arrest

April 27, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Adrian Magee, LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State University backup offensive tackle has been arrested by authorities in connection with a theft and suspended indefinitely by the team’s coach.

News outlets reports 20-year-old Adrian Magee was arrested Wednesday on one count of felony simple burglary. LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron suspended him indefinitely the same day.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Don Coppola Jr. says Magee’s charges stem from an April 1 theft at an apartment from where multiple items including $1,200 and a speaker were stolen.

Coppola says Magee returned to the scene when the victim came home. He says when the victim told Magee he planned to check surveillance video to determine who robbed the place, Magee brought back some of the missing items.

It’s unclear if Magee has an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

