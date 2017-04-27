CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Mets’ Syndergaard Misses Start Because Of Biceps Discomfort

April 27, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: new york mets, Noah Syndergaard

By CHARLES O’BRIEN, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Star Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his start Thursday against the Atlanta Braves because of what manager Terry Colins said was minor discomfort in his biceps.

Matt Harvey was moved up a day and took the mound on five days’ rest — his scheduled turn before Tuesday’s rainout. Harvey also pitched on short notice last Friday in place of Jacob deGrom, who missed a start with a stiff neck.

Collins said Syndergaard was expected to be available against Washington this weekend and likely will not go on the disabled list. Collins cautioned any decision will be made after Syndergaard was evaluated by doctors.

Syndergaard pitched through a bone spur in his right elbow through a large part of last season and was slowed by a blister on the middle finger of his right hand early this season. He felt strong enough to pitch Thursday, adding that his biceps became irritated a few days ago and he took anti-inflammatory medication. Syndergaard is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 26 innings.

“Woke up the next day feeling good as new,” he said. “Played catch yesterday, felt great and it kind of stiffens up when it gets cold. I couldn’t really lift my arm above my shoulder at that point. Right now it’s just a precautionary thing that we’re dealing with.”

Collins says it made sense to be prudent.

“Due to what’s happened the last couple of days with him after he’s cooled down, we cannot take a chance on him,” he said. “Especially when you’re talking about anything that runs into the shoulder to where he changes his delivery.”.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch