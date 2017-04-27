CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Police: Driver Found With Drugs, Stolen Gun After Crash Topples Tree

April 27, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO (WWJ) – A crash in Kalamazoo that left a car atop a tree led to the driver’s arrest on Thursday.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the scene, early in the morning, in the 200 block of N Rose St. on a report of a single motor vehicle crash.

According to a media release, the cops found a car that had veered off the roadway onto the median, where it knocked over a large tree before coming to rest on top of it.

Officers found illegal drugs and a stolen gun inside the car , police said.

The driver, a 40-year-old Kalamazoo man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The driver is now lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on expected charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen weapon and operating under the influence of drugs. His name is being withheld pending an arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the KDPS at 269-337-8994 or the Silent Observer anonymous tip line at 269-343-2100.

