Police Searching For Suspect Who Recorded Chase On Facebook

WYANDOTTE (WWJ) – Authorities are searching for two people who took police on a chase and recorded the effort on Facebook live.
Police pulled over 18-year-old Rachael Galeski from Lincoln Park for a cracked tail light — also in the car was 20-year-old Tobias Catron from Lincoln Park — and before the police finished the traffic stop, Galeski took off and Catron allegedly began filming the incident live on Facebook according to Fox 2.
The chase ended in Detroit — when police stopped the pursuit for safety reasons and the two got away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.