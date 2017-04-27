Police Searching For Suspect Who Recorded Chase On Facebook

April 27, 2017 12:42 AM
Filed Under: Police Chase Recorded, Tobias Catron

WYANDOTTE (WWJ) – Authorities are searching for two people who took police on a chase and recorded the effort on Facebook live.

Police pulled over 18-year-old Rachael Galeski from Lincoln Park for a cracked tail light — also in the car was 20-year-old  Tobias Catron from Lincoln Park — and before the police finished the traffic stop, Galeski took off and Catron allegedly began filming the incident live on Facebook according to Fox 2.

The chase ended in Detroit — when police stopped the pursuit for safety reasons and the two got away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

