Reports: Body Parts Found In Northern Macomb County

April 27, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: Body Found, Ray Township

RAY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Human body parts have reportedly been dug up by investigators from a shallow grave in northern Macomb County.

Macomb County Sheriff ‘s officials tell WWJ Newsradio 950 detectives are working a missing person’s case in that area of Ray Township, just south of 28 Mile Road.

While authorities are not releasing any details at this time, the investigation is believed to be in connection with the case of a teenage boy who disappeared last year.

An unconfirmed report by WXYZ-TV says the body parts discovered, in a yard off Kunstman Road near 28 Mile, are that of a male — and that a suspect’s girlfriend told investigators where they would find the remains.

Investigators were spotted collecting evidence at the scene Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

There has been no words of any arrests and no names have been released. Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickerham says more information will be shared at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Stay with WWJ and CBSDetroit.com for the latest on this developing story.

