State Department Official To Visit Michigan Charter School

MADISON HEIGHTS (AP) – A U.S. State Department official plans to visit a Detroit-area charter school with many students who are children of Christian Middle Eastern immigrants.
School officials say in a release that Deputy Assistant Secretary Joseph Pennington is scheduled to visit Keys Grace Academy Charter School Friday in Madison Heights.
Keys Grace has roughly 400 Middle Eastern children mainly of Chaldean, Assyrian and Syriac backgrounds from Iraq and Syria.
The release says Pennington will tour the school and observe how the students are learning and adjusting to life in the United States. He has served as deputy assistant for Iraq in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and also was stationed in Iraq as Consul General in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.
