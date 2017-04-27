Suspicious Person Near Commerce Elementary Forces Lockdown

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A local school went on lockdown Thursday after a teacher spotted a suspicious man in camouflage.
The teacher said the man was standing around the edge of the playground at Commerce Elementary in Commerce Township as school was letting out and appeared to be watching the children.
Once the man noticed he was being watched, he took off into the woods.
The teacher didn’t see any weapons on the man but told police she heard three gunshots that she believed came from the woods.
Police were called and the search for the suspicious man was on – that led them to a driveway on Wise Road where tire tracks indicated someone had recently left.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s department is still investigating.