United Airlines Settles With Passenger Dragged Off Plane

April 27, 2017 5:13 PM
Filed Under: David Dao, united airlines

DETROIT (CBSDetroit) – Dr. David Dao, the Kentucky physician who was dragged off a United Airlines flight earlier this month, has reached a confidential settlement with the airline.

The incident, which was captured on camera, was seen by millions of people around the world and put United’s practices for bumping passengers from flights in a very negative spotlight.

The video posted online shows Dao being dragged down the aisle with his face bloodied and passengers yelling in disbelief — after Dao refused to give up his seat for a United Airlines crew member.

“They settled pretty quickly,” says WWJ Legal Analyst Charlie Langton. “Which also tells me …United made a mistake and when you make a mistake, generally speaking, the best thing to do — fess up and [when] it’s over a court case? You pay. United had to pay — they did the right thing.”

Dao suffered a concussion and a broken nose, and lost two teeth when Chicago Department of Aviation security officers pulled him out of his seat and dragged him off the plane.

Langton says United had a major publicity problem, and it was in their best interest to settle.

“This case can’t be tried, there is no jury in the world that would really, honestly give the airlines a fair chance — just think about it — have you ever had a problem with the airlines? Have the airlines ever lost your bags? Have you ever been delayed? The atmosphere right now about airlines and the general public is not good. And the general public would be a jury.”

Dao’s attorneys announced the settlement Thursday afternoon, but terms were not disclosed.

The settlement was reached on the same day United Airlines announced changes to improve their customer experience.

