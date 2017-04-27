Western Michigan’s Corey Davis Selected First Round By Titans During NFL Draft

DETROIT — The first person from the state of Michigan taken in the 2017 NFL Draft didn’t play football at Michigan or Michigan State.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell — read the selections Thursday night:
“With the fifth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft the Tennessee Titans select Corey Davis — wide receiver — Western Michigan,” said Goodell to rousing applause — the likes he did not hear when Goodell was introduced at the beginning of the program.
Davis caught a career-high 97 passes for 1500 yards and 19 touchdowns last season at Western Michigan.
He joins Randy Moss as the only receivers from the Mid-American Conference taken in the first round.
Davis will likely be the number one pass-catcher on Tennessee’s roster.
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett was the first overall choice by the Cleveland Browns.