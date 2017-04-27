WWII Vet Wins Tigers Season Tickets From The Michigan Lottery

By: Evan Jankens

I would love to have season tickets to my favorite team — which happens to be the Detroit Tigers — one day. The thought of being able to go to each and every game when they are at home, and I’m retired, would allow me to die a happy man.

It happened for Stanley Jastrzembski, who is a World War II vet. He got a lottery ticket from his son for his 94th birthday and wound up winning two 2018 Detroit Tigers season tickets.

94-yr-old wins MI lottery promo: 2 box seat season tix for the 2018 #detroittigers

Catch his story tonight @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/znAED3Muir — Brody Carter (@CarterFox17) April 25, 2017

According to fox17online.com:

“He’s the most difficult person to buy for, a little aftershave goes a long way,” said Mark Jastrzembski, the veteran’s son. “My brother saw the advertisement on the Tigers there at the Michigan Lottery, a special raffle to win season tickets for two next year.”

Jastrzembski wished for the Tigers to win the World Series when he blew out the candles and little did he know he would have box season tickets for the 2018 season.

“He’s been Semper Fi for the tigers all 90 years that he’s been watching and listening to them,” Mark Jastrzembski said. “He’ll say that he appreciates the small gifts that us kids gave him, but deep down inside he knows the big one he got was the winning tickets for the Tigers.”

He said he felt like a millionaire with the win — and if you ask me the tickets are just as good as a million bucks to a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan.