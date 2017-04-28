3 Detroit Men Charged With Stealing Money, Guns From Livonia Homes

LIVONIA (WWJ) — Three Detroit men have been charged in connection with multiple home invasions that took place in Livonia this month.
23-year-old Dwayne Marquis Brown, 24-year-old Rodriquez Dewarren Lee and 22-year-old Keith Jawuan Williams were all arraigned on home invasion charges on Friday.
Livonia police say the crimes took place on April 11 and April 25. The men allegedly pried windows and doors open to gain access to the homes during the daytime. Cash, jewelry, small electronics and firearms were all taken.
Search warrants on the suspects’ Detroit homes on Wednesday resulted in the recovery of many of the stolen items.
Brown also faces felony firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual offender (second offense) charges. Bond was set at $1 million.
Lee was also charged with felony firearm with bond set at $500,000. Williams’ bond was set at $250,000.