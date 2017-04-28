4th Man Charged In Greektown Assault Caught On Video

DETROIT (WWJ) – A fourth person has been charged in connection with a violent Greektown brawl caught on video that went viral online.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says 28-year-old Terrell Carter of Westland participated in the assault on 23-year-old Brandon Putnam in Detroit’s busy entertainment district, early in the morning of Sunday, April 16.

Prosecutors allege that a friend of Putnam’s got into an argument with a group of eight men — including Carter — on Monroe St. at St. Antoine, at around 1 a.m. The dispute escalated into a physical fight, Worthy said, and Putnam tried to help his friend and was “violently beaten” while on the ground and then robbed of cash and some personal items.

Putnam was hospitalized with critical injuries, but survived the attack.

A graphic video of the incident, that went viral on Facebook with more than 2 million views, has since been taken down

Curry was arrested last week and arraigned before Magistrate Bari Blake Wood Thursday afternoon on the following charges: unarmed robbery, assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

He remains held on a $5 million cash/surety bond awaiting his next court appearance scheduled for Thursday, May 4.

Curry joins three other suspects already charged in the case. They are 31-year-old Eddie Curry of Inkster, 23-year-old Stanley Faulk of Inkster and 26-year-old Keith Harvey of Detroit.

Police have said they searching for four additional suspects: 19-year-old Darnell Shaw, 20-year-old Myron Larkins, 21-year-old Rachann Yarbrough, and 24-year-old Tyrone Larkins.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-267-4600 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.