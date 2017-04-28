$77 Million Midtown West Project To Begin Fall Of 2018

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Plans for a new $77 million “residential-retail” project were unveiled Thursday on the grounds of the former Wigle Recreation Center.

“It’s remarkable to see what’s happening in the city,” said Duggan.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan saying that the “Midtown West” project — which is expected to create 200 temporary construction jobs, will begin in the fall of 2018.

Duggan pledging that over half of that construction work will go to Detroiters.

There will be 335 mixed-income, and mixed-use units in the residential portion of the project — built over seven acres of vacant space – abandoned over the last decade.

“It’s going to be a huge boost to the business community in this area,” said Duggan.

