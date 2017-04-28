Alarming Video Shows Man Shooting At Detroit Bus Driver; ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect At Large

DETROIT (WWJ) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who allegedly shot at a bus driver in an intense scene caught on video in Detroit.

DeWilliam Pugh is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

As seen on a security camera footage released Friday, a man is standing up near the front of a Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, in the area of Harper and Whittier in Detroit.

“Big fella, you better hear me, you gotta go!” the bus driver demands.

Again, the driver says: “You gotta go,” before shoving the man off the bus. That’s when the man— who investigators have identified as Pugh — pulls a gun, points it at the driver and fires.

As a woman screams, the bus driver dives out of the way and the shooter runs away. It’s unclear what prompted the initial dispute.

Pugh is described as a black male, 26 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 lbs.

Anyone who sees this wanted man is urged not to approach him, but to call Detroit police immediately at 313-596-5540. Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to call Detroit police or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the DPD Connect app.