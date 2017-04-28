Body Burned Beyond Recognition Is Discovered In Van In Detroit

(WWJ) Police in Detroit are trying to identify a body burned beyond recognition.
Officers responded around 10 p.m. Thursday to a call reporting that a white Ford Econoline van was on fire on the corner of McDoughall and Stender.
While investigating, they discovered the remains of a person inside the van.
The van had no license plate and the vehicle identification numbers on the van had also been removed. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 313-267-4600.
A police spokesperson will release no details of how or when the body was placed in the van, whether the person was burned before or after death. They will say only that they are investigating.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.