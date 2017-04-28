Harbaugh’s Squad Tunes Up For Final Day In Rome

April 28, 2017 10:05 PM
Filed Under: Jim Harbaugh, michigan football

ROME (AP) — Michigan’s football team tuned up for its final day together in Italy with a practice and a chemistry-building event.

Jim Harbaugh will allow the public to watch the Wolverines scrimmage on Saturday at Stadio Olimpico. The 72,698-seat stadium hosted the 1960 Olympics, 1990 World Cup and is shared by soccer clubs AS Roma and city rival Lazio.

Harbaugh had his players wear shoulder pads, helmets and shorts in a relatively light workout Friday. The coach later faced one of his assistants, Tim Drevno, with a small shield and a dull sword while surrounded by boisterous players and coaches at gladiator school.

The team will scatter all over the globe on Monday. Many have enrolled in overseas study programs in countries from Iceland to Argentina. Some are headed to places such as Ireland to sightsee while others simply are returning to campus to take classes and work out.

___

More AP college football: collegefootball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_Top25

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch