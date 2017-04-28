Live Nation Offers $20 Tix For A Bevy Of Metro Detroit Summer Shows

From experiencing live music under the stars at an outdoor amphitheater to rocking out at an arena or taking a road trip to a music festival, there is something special about summer concerts … and there’s a chance for you to experience it on the cheap.

National Concert Day happens on May 1 and Live Nation is celebrating it with 1 million tickets priced at $20 — all-in, no additional fees).

“National Concert Day is a time for the artists and fan communities to unite around their love of live music,” Live Nation said in a press release. “With most tours and festivals already announced, it’s also a great time for fans to plan out their summer concert schedule throughout May, June, July and August.”

The $20 tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. May 2, and the promotion continues for one week through Tuesday, May 9.

See below for a highlight of performers offering $20 tickets, and visit livenation.com/20ticket for more information and to purchase tickets.

Shows include

Boston with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell

Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs

Chicago and The Doobie Brothers

Chris Brown

Dead & Company

Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with special guest The Edgar Winter Band

Def Leppard with Poison and Tesla

Deftones & Rise Against

Depeche Mode

Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull

Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane

Foreigner and Cheap Trick with special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience

Future

Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Phillip Phillips

Hank Williams Jr and Lynyrd Skynyrd

Incubus with special guest Jimmy Eat World

Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown

Jeff & Larry’s Backyard BBQ featuring Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy

Jermaine Dupri Presents SoSoSUMMER 17 Tour

John Mayer

Kings of Leon

Korn with Stone Sour

Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young

Lifehouse and Switchfoot

Lionel Richie and very special guest Mariah Carey

Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows

Muse with special guest Thirty Seconds to Mars

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men

Nickelback with special guest Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest

OneRepublic/The Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic with special guests Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur

Prince Royce

Queen + Adam Lambert

Retra Futura

Rod Stewart with very special guest Cyndi Lauper

Sam Hunt with Maren Morris and Chris Janson

Straight No Chaser / Postmodern Jukebox

Styx and REO Speedwagon with special guest star Don Felder

Sublime with Rome and The Offspring

The KIDZ BOP Kids

Third Eye Blind with special guests Silversun Pickups

Train with special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield

Young the Giant with special guest Cold War Kids & Joywave

Zac Brown Band