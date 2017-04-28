CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Manslaughter Conviction Thrown Out In Child Death Because Of Bad Lawyer

April 28, 2017 4:10 PM

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – The Michigan appeals court has overturned the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a Detroit-area woman after finding that her lawyer’s defense theory was “scientifically bankrupt.”

The court found many problems with John McWilliams’ work. Jasmine Gordon was charged with failing to prevent the abuse of her 3-year-old daughter who died in September of 2014.

Prosecutors said Jamila died from an infection related to a lacerated pancreas. McWilliams told jurors that she died of natural causes from a brain defect.

But the appeals court pointed out Thursday that no expert testified to support his theory — despite McWilliams telling jurors that he would present an expert. The court says Gordon’s rights were violated because her lawyer’s strategy “amounted to no defense at all.”

McWilliams says the appeals court decision is “embarrassing.” But he insists, “I did my best.”

Gordon was at work when Jamila was injured by what investigators determined was a beating by Clifford Thomas, who was babysitting the child.

Thomas was sentenced in August, 2015, to 57 months to 15 years in prison for the killing.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

