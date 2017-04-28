CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: Trump’s 100 Days & New Museum Exhibits

April 28, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Matters, Pope Francis
Leab Eostein Demise Ilitch Cliff Russell (credit: Alexis Tesner/CBS 62)

With President Donald Trump hitting the 100-day in office milestone he touted so profoundly on the campaign trail, the “Michigan Matters” roundtable of Denise Ilitch, Cliff Russell and Lena Epstein joined host Carol Cain to dissect the marker and impact on his presidency.

Epstein, who served as Co-Chair of the Trump Michigan campaign, said it didn’t mean much and he had much more time to confront issues like the Affordable Care Act.

Russell, who hosts a weekday show 2-4 pm on 910 AM, disagreed and said he had talked so much about getting things done — including healthcare and building of the wall in Mexico — which have not been resolved — that it will cause issues for him.

Ilitch, a Democrat who serves as regent at the University of Michigan, said Trump’s performance would plague him as his presidency continued.

On other issues, the panel discussed Jim Harbaugh and the UM football team trip to Rome where they met with Pope Francis this week. Harbaugh also presented him with a UM helmet and running shoes.

Judith Hayner (credit: Alexis Tesner/CBS 62)

Also appearing on the show was Judith Hayner, who talked about the nationally-reknown Edward Curtis exhibit which debuts May 11 at the Muskegon Museum of Art. It shares the human experience of Native American life through photography from the start of 21st Century. The exhibit will be open until Sept. 10.

Mary Romaya (credit: Alexis Tesner/CBS 62)

And Mary Romaya also appears to discuss new Chaldean Cultural Center History Museum in West Bloomfield opening next Tuesday. It took 14 years to plan and implement the impressive facility.

Watch “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

