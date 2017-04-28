Police: No Injuries After Car Goes Into Belleville Lake

April 28, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: belleville

BELLEVILLE (WWJ) – Witnesses say a driver was rescued in Bellville Friday after her car went into a lake.

According to tipsters, a crew with the Van Buren County Fire Department rescued an elderly woman from her vehicle that was partially submerged in Belleville Lake, along East Huron River near Sandy’s Marina.

Van Buren Township police said no one was injured in the incident, at around noon on Friday. Emergency crews remained on the scene after 1 p.m.

There is no indication at this point how the car ended up in the water.

An investigation is ongoing.

