Police: Woman Shoots Man In Dispute Over Sunglasses

April 28, 2017 5:02 PM
detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are questioning a woman following a shooting in a dispute over sunglasses.

Police say that when a man allegedly tried to steal the sunglasses off of the woman’s face — on McNichols westof Hubell, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday — she chased him down.

An argument ensued, police said, and that’s when the woman allegedly shot the man in the chest.

The wounded man was hospitalized in temporary serious condition later Friday.

Police are not sure if the man was armed, if the two knew each other, or what other details may have led up to the shooting.

No names have been released.

