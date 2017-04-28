Prosecutors: Speeding Wayne County Deputy Caused Fatal Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with reckless driving causing death in connection with a car crash in Lincoln Park.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says 36-year-old Matthew John Doss was off-duty driving his truck, at Dix and Detroit Ave. on Oct. 23, when he struck another vehicle.
A passenger in the front seen of that car, 56-year-old Henry Lowe of Lincoln Park, was seriously injured. He was taken to a local hospital where he died the following day.
Worthy says an investigation by the Downriver Crash Response Team found that Doss was allegedly travelling over the speed limit at the time of the crash.
Doss is expected to turn himself in to authorities for an arraignment in 25th District Court in Lincoln Park
Monday. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.