Unidentified Woman Found Dead In Burning Detroit House

DETROIT (WWJ) – A murder and arson investigation is underway in Detroit after a woman was found dead inside a burning, vacant home.
Detroit Fire Deputy Commissioner David Fornell says the blaze broke out overnight in the 14000-block of Wilfred Street, near Houston-Whittier and Chalmers, on the city’s east side.
“When they got there, the first arriving companies, there was a fire in the hallway,” Fornell said. “And as our ladder company was doing a search and rescue they found the body of a woman in the hallway.”
Fornell said arson investigators called to the scene believe the fire was intentionally set, possibly to try to cover up a crime.
He said it is not clear at this time if the woman was killed somewhere else and brought to the home. She has not yet been identified.
“The victim was burned beyond recognition, so the entire case now has been turned over to Detroit PD Homicide for investigation,” Fornell said.
The Wayne County Medical Examiner, which took custody of the remains, will work to to determine the woman’s identity as well as how she died.