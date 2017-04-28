WWJ Weekend Box Office 5/4/17 – Buckingham McVie

Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on May 4th for your chance to win tickets to see Buckingham McVie at the Fox Theatre on July 2nd!
Longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have joined together to record their first-ever album as a duo. Simply titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, the 10-song album will be released by Atlantic Records this summer, followed by a run of special U.S. concerts including a performance at the Fox Theatre on Sunday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. The Wallflowers will perform as a special guest.
The collaboration began three years ago, when McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac for the group’s “On With The Show” tour. The pair went in to record new material prior to rehearsals for the tour and their natural creative chemistry was reignited.
Contest date: May 4, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Buckingham McVie at the Fox Theatre on July 2, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
