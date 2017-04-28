CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Weekend Box Office 5/4/17 – Buckingham McVie

April 28, 2017 12:00 AM

Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on May 4th for your chance to win tickets to see Buckingham McVie at the Fox Theatre on July 2nd!

Longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have joined together to record their first-ever album as a duo. Simply titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, the 10-song album will be released by Atlantic Records this summer, followed by a run of special U.S. concerts including a performance at the Fox Theatre on Sunday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. The Wallflowers will perform as a special guest.

The collaboration began three years ago, when McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac for the group’s “On With The Show” tour.   The pair went in to record new material prior to rehearsals for the tour and their natural creative chemistry was reignited.

Click here for more information about the concert.

Contest date: May 4, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Buckingham McVie at the Fox Theatre on July 2, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules

