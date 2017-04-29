Authorities Search For Man After Elderly Woman Tied Up In Home, Robbed

CLYDE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Authorities in St. Clair County are on the lookout for a man who was allegedly involved in the home invasion of an elderly woman’s home.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday on the 5500 block of Carrigan Rd. The 78-year-old victim told deputies she heard a loud bang and then saw a person standing in the room.
She was then tied up and suffered numerous injuries. The suspect stole a debit card from the home and took the woman’s vehicle, which was found shortly after in the parking lot of Wadhams Pharmacy.
The woman was taken to McLaren Port Huron hospital for treatment.
Detectives believe 50-year-old Anthony Christopher Spencer may have been involved in the incident. They believe he has ties to the Crosswell and Port Huron areas.
Anyone who knows of Spencer’s whereabouts is asked to contact St. Clair County Central Dispatch at 810-987-1744.