Cabrera, Abreu Homer To Lead White Sox Over Tigers, 6-4, In 10 Innings

April 29, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Melky Cabrera led off the 10th inning with a solo homer off Justin Wilson and Avisail Garcia added an RBI triple, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 6-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Jose Abreu homered twice in his return to the lineup for Chicago.

The White Sox held onto a two-run lead in the 10th with David Robinson (1-0) making the most of a chance to pitch a second inning after losing a two-run advantage in the ninth.

Wilson (1-1) hadn’t allowed a hit or a run in his first 11 appearances this season until Cabrera hit his first homer of the season.

Abreu, who played for the first time since leaving a game Wednesday with a hip injury, hit solo home runs to give the White Sox two-run leads in the third and eighth innings as he cleared the fences for the first time this season.

 

