Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Will Be Closed Sunday Morning For Annual Training Exercise

April 29, 2017 2:01 PM

DETROIT (AP) — A tunnel between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, will conduct an annual training exercise for first responders and officials from the U.S. and Canada.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. EDT Sunday for the training involving Detroit and Windsor police, firefighters, EMS workers and customs officials from both countries. Such training has taken place for roughly 20 years.

Tunnel President Neal Belitsky says in an email the training aims to test rescue response in a confined space, including extrication. People serving as victims require triage treatment as part of the exercise.

The mile-long tunnel, which takes motorists across the international border at the Detroit River, offers a unique location for training.

Border-crossing motorists can use the Ambassador Bridge during the closure.

http://www.dwtunnel.com

 

