Lions Draft Arkansas DT Jeremiah Ledbetter And Miami QB Brad Kaaya In 6th Round

April 29, 2017 5:19 PM
ALLEN PARK (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Lions picked twice in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, taking Arkansas defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter with the 205th overall pick and Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya with the 215th overall pick.

NFL.com projected Ledbetter to be a fourth or fifth round pick. He played two seasons at Hutchinson Community College before playing two more at Arkansas.

Ledbetter recorded 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss as a senior in 2016.

Kaaya was projected to go in the third or fourth round, according to NFL.com. He threw for 3532 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior last season, leading the Hurricanes to a 9-4 record.

The Lions picked twice in the fourth round earlier on Saturday, taking Tennessee linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin with the 124th overall pick and Toledo tight end Michael Roberts with the 127th overall pick.

1st Round: Florida LB Jarrad Davis (No. 21)
2nd Round: Florida CB Teez Tabor (No. 53)
3rd Round: N. Illinois WR Kenny Golladay (No. 96)
4th Round: Tennessee LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (No. 124), Toledo TE Michael Roberts (No. 127)
5th Round: San Diego CB Jamal Agnew (No. 165)
6th Round: Arkansas DT Jeremiah Ledbetter (No. 205), Miami QB Brad Kaaya (No. 215)
7th Round: (No. 250)

