Man Points Gun At Middle Schoolers In Clarkston

CLARKSTON (WWJ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says two 12-year-old children were walking home from school on Friday afternoon when they were confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the incident happened at around 3 pm. near Clarkston Junior High School in the area of Paramus St.
Four unknown male suspects approached the children in a tan sedan, when one of the men pointed a black and silver handgun toward them.
As the kids ran home, one of the mothers was able to take a quick picture of the suspects’ vehicle.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.