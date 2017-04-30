Cedar Point Adding New Security Measures For 2017 Season

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WWJ) – The parent company for Cedar Point Amusement Park announcing some additional security upon entering the park.
Michiganders making the trip to the roller coaster capital of the world can expect another level of security to pass with the addition of metal detectors this season.
The Cedar Fair LP says it’s adding the new security measures at all of their parks — this in addition to checking bags, backpacks and other items carried into the park.
But a park official said the parent firm decided to add another level of security by ordering metal detection be used at all of its parks. Some parks already were using metal detectors. “It’s just an evolution of our park security to make everybody feel more safe,” said Tony Clark, Cedar Point’s spokesman told The Toledo Blade.
He said the use of metal detectors at a few other Cedar Fair parks revealed that it only added a few extra seconds to wait times to enter a park.
Cedar Point will have a staggered start to the season, opening May 6 and 7, then closing for four days, then open daily May 12 through Labor Day.
The newly expanded water park called Cedar Point Shores – set to debut on May 27.
Cedar Point – in conjunction with the LeBron James Family Foundation — hosting a charity preview party open to anyone who buys a ticket — attendees ride all-new attractions and previews at the beachfront waterpark. [More info here]