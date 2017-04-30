Drive-By Shooting Leaves One Man Dead; Police Searching For Suspect

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are investigating after a Saturday night shooting left a man dead.
The incident happened on Ardmore off of Puritan on the city’s westside.
Witnesses say a suspect drove up in a gold Jeep Cherokee, got out of the car, shot the victim multiple times then drove away.
The suspect is described as a black male between 5’7″ and 6′ 0″ tall. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
If you have any information about this shooting — you are asked to call Detroit police.