Eastern Michigan To Host Campus Sexual Assault Summit

April 30, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Campus Safety, sexual assault

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – A third summit to prevent and raise awareness of sexual assaults on college campuses will be held at Eastern Michigan University.

The daylong event is scheduled for Sept. 25 on the school’s campus in Ypsilanti, southwest of Detroit.

The initiative started three years ago and aims to make Michigan a model in preventing sexual assault among college students.

Michigan first lady Sue Snyder said this week the state “must now go beyond raising awareness and provide campus assault survivors with the resources they need to heal” and continue the “work to prevent assaults from happening in the first place.”

Online information HERE. 

 

