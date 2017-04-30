CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Michigan AP Media Organization Elects Directors, President

April 30, 2017 7:49 PM

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Ann Williams, news director at WSGW-AM in Saginaw, was elected president of the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors association for 2017-18 at the group’s annual convention Sunday.

Patti Klevorn, managing editor of the Ludington Daily News, was named president-elect.

Jeremy McBain, managing editor of the Petoskey News-Review, was elected to a three-year term as director, representing newspapers with a daily circulation up to 10,000.

The following directors also serve on the board, with terms expiring in 2018:
At-Large, representing newspapers from all circulation divisions: Walter Middlebrook, assistant managing editor/metro, The Detroit News.

Representing newspapers with a daily circulation over 40,000: Don Wyatt, vice president/news, Michigan Group at Digital First Media.

Representing newspapers with a daily circulation of 10,000-39,999: Matt Seward, managing editor, Cadillac News.

Representing Large-Market TV: Open.
Representing Small-Market TV: Steve Asplund, anchor, WLUC-TV, Marquette.
Representing Large-Market Radio: Vincent Duffy, news director, Michigan Radio.

The following directors also serve on the board, with terms expiring in 2019:
Representing Small-Market Radio: Walt Zerlaut, news director, WGHN-FM, Grand Haven.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative serving 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch