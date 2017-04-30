Police Investigate Possible Threat Made Against Students At Utica High School

April 30, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: Threat At School, Utica High School

UTICA (WWJ) – A possible threat made by a student against classmates is being investigated by authorities.

Shelby Township police posted a notice on Facebook about the alleged threat to students at Utica High School after parents reported an incident which concerned them over the weekend.

Police state they’ve investigated and connected with the family and student alleged to have made the threat and have taken precautions to safeguard students.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch