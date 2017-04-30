Police Investigate Possible Threat Made Against Students At Utica High School

UTICA (WWJ) – A possible threat made by a student against classmates is being investigated by authorities.
Shelby Township police posted a notice on Facebook about the alleged threat to students at Utica High School after parents reported an incident which concerned them over the weekend.
Police state they’ve investigated and connected with the family and student alleged to have made the threat and have taken precautions to safeguard students.
