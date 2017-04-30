Seating For Dozens Of Summer Concerts Will Be Available For $20

DETROIT — Those with a tight budget will have a chance to see some of the hottest concerts and events this summer for just 20 bucks!

Limited tickets for more than 60 summer concerts in metro Detroit are going on sale Tuesday at 8 a.m. Mostly lawn tickets are being offered, but some pavilion seats are available.

The tickets will be available via Live Nation, the Palace website, the Palace of Auburn Hills box office and Ticketmaster locations. Buyers are limited to four tickets per transaction.

Check out the list of $20 shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill and the Palace of Auburn Hills:

May 20, Meadow Brook, Steve Martin and Martin Short featuring the Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko

May 26, DTE, Eddie Money with Dez Money & the Faze and Tripper

June 7, Meadow Brook, Wilco with Kacy & Clayton

June 9, Meadow Brook, Four Voices: Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter & Indigo Girls Amy Ray & Emily Saliers

June 16, Meadow Brook, John Legend with Gallant

June 18, Mich Lottery Amph, Pieces of a Dream, Avery Sunshine, Eric Roberson, Michael Lington, Alex Bugnon, Marc Antoine and Paul Taylor & Marion Meadows

June 25, DTE, Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield

June 28, The Palace, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull with CNCO

June 30, DTE, 99.5 WYCD Hoedown: Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young with Kristian Bush, Russell Dickerson, Seth Ennis, Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys, Trent Harmon and Midland

July 1, Mich Lottery Amph, Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton

July 2, Meadow Brook, Dispatch with Guster and Marco Benevento

July 3, Mich Lottery Amph, Hank Williams Jr.

July 7, DTE, Third Eye Blind with Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff

July 8, Meadow Brook, Buddy Guy and Jonny Lang

July 8, Mich Lottery Amph, 105.9 Kiss-FM presents KISS Fest 2017, starring Guy featuring Teddy Riley and Aaron Hall, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Dru Hill, Jagged Edge and After 7

July 9, DTE, Boston with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

July 9, Meadow Brook, MercyMe with Jeremy Camp, Natalie Grant, Meredith Andrews and Jimi Cravit

July 14, Meadow Brook, Kenny Rogers with Linda Davis

July 15, Meadow Brook, Postmodern Jukebox and Straight No Chaser

July 16, DTE, Chicago and The Doobie Brothers

July 18, Meadow Brook, Violent Femmes and Echo & the Bunnymen

July 19, DTE, OneRepublic with Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur

July 20, The Palace, Queen + Adam Lambert

July 21, DTE, Jim Gaffigan

July 23, DTE, Incubus with Jimmy Eat World and Judah & the Lion

July 23, Meadow Brook, Tedeschi Trucks Band with the Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna

July 23, Mich Lottery Amph, Andiamo Italia Presents “A Salute To the Legends of Motown” featuring the Temptations and the Four Tops with the Spinners and the Stylistics

July 24, Meadow Brook, Amos Lee and Lake Street Dive

July 25, DTE, REO Speedwagon and STYX with Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles)

July 27, Mich Lottery Amph, The Beach Boys with the Righteous Brothers

July 28, Meadow Brook, Demetri Martin

July 30, DTE, Korn with Skillet, Yelawolf and DED

July 30, Meadow Brook, Lifehouse and Switchfoot with Brynn Elliott

July 31, Mich Lottery Amph, Rancid and Dropkick Murphys with the Bouncing Souls and Jake Burns

Aug. 1, DTE, Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper

Aug. 3, Meadow Brook, Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips

Aug. 3, Mich Lottery Amph, 89x Birthday Bash presents Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and Joywave

Aug. 4, Meadow Brook, 100.3, WNIC presents Jay’s ’80s Summer Bash featuring Howard Jones, English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young and Katrina (ex-Katrina And The Waves)

Aug. 6, DTE, TLC with Color Me Badd, All 4, One, Biz Markie, C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams and SNAP!

Aug. 8, DTE, James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Bonnie Raitt and her band

Aug. 9, Mich Lottery Amph, Santana

Aug. 11, DTE, 94.7 Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience

Aug. 11, Meadow Brook, Idina Menzel

Aug. 13, DTE, Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs

Aug. 17, DTE, YES with Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy

Aug. 22, DTE, Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers

Aug. 25, DTE, Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy with the Marshall Tucker Band, Foghat and more

Aug. 25, Meadow Brook, “The Music of Prince” with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Aug. 25, Mich Lottery Amph, Ted Nugent

Aug. 26, Meadow Brook, 17th Annual Wine and Craft Beer Festival presented by Kroger

Aug. 27, DTE, Depeche Mode

Aug. 27, Meadow Brook, 17th Annual Wine and Craft Beer Festival presented by Kroger

Sept. 3, DTE, Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with the Edgar Winter Band

Sept. 3, Meadow Brook, Garrison Keillor with Fred Newman, Rich Dworsky & the Road Hounds and Heather Masse

Sept. 9, Mich Lottery Amph, Sublime With Rome and the Offspring

Sept. 23, DTE, Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows with Rivers & Rust