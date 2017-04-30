State Program Offers Outdoor Sports Instruction For Women

April 30, 2017 1:38 PM

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Deadlines are approaching to apply for a state program that helps women improve their outdoor sporting skills.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has scheduled its “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” session for June 2-4 in Marquette County.

It’s the 20th annual summer gathering of its type, offering women a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere in which to learn at their own pace.

The program offers instruction in more than two dozen activities. Among them are kayaking, wilderness first aid and survival, lake and fly fishing, field birding, paddleboard, geocaching, shooting sports, boating and mountain biking.

The registration fee is $195.

The deadline to register is May 8. Monday is the deadline to apply for scholarships for low-income participants.

Online information HERE.

 

 

