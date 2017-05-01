Historic Detroit School To Get New Life As Sleek Residential Complex

DETROIT (WWJ) — A century-old Detroit school will be gaining new life as what officials are calling a “modern and sleek” residential project.
Mayor Mike Duggan was on hand for the groundbreaking of the $10 million project Monday at the St. Charles school on the city’s east side, which has sat vacant for decades.
The St. Charles Residence on Townsend Street and St. Paul Street will be a redevelopment of the original school that was built in 1912. Units will range in size from 894 square feet to 1,640 square feet.
Residents can expect to move by May 2018 with additional phases planned for more units. The project is meant to be a jumping off point for the revitalization of the West Village area.
It will be one of the largest developments in Detroit outside of the Downtown and Midtown neighborhoods.