DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

Collins’ 3-Run Homer Helps Tigers Top Indians, 7-1

May 1, 2017 11:03 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Collins hit a three-run homer and Daniel Norris gave up only one run, helping the Detroit Tigers open a series against the Cleveland Indians with a 7-1 victory Monday night.

Nicholas Castellanos and Victor Martinez hit RBI doubles on consecutive pitches in the first inning. Collins sent a full-count pitch in the second over the right-center fence to put Detroit up 5-0. Alex Avila’s two-run single in the fifth inning gave the Tigers a six-run cushion.

That was plenty of run support for Detroit’s pitcher.

Norris (2-2) allowed five hits — including Edwin Encarnacion’s RBI single in the third inning — four walks and struck out a season-high eight over six innings. Alex Wilson and Anibal Sanchez combined for three innings of scoreless relief as the Tigers won their second straight game.

Trevor Bauer (2-3) gave up seven runs on seven hits and five walks in four-plus innings. After Bauer gave up a single and a double to start the fifth, Zach McAllister replaced him and Avila drove in two runs off his first pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Jason Kipnis, who missed the first three weeks with a shoulder injury, was given the day off. … Austin Jackson left the game after reaching on an infield single in the ninth.

Tigers: Miguel Cabrera is expected to play Tuesday, coming off the 10-day DL with a groin injury. … JaCoby Jones, who went on the DL on April 23 after being hit in the mouth by a pitch, is expected to make a couple more rehab starts before returning.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber (3-1, 4.19) will be on the mound for the second game of a four-game series at Comerica Park.

Tigers: RHP Justin Verlander (1-2, 4.60) will aim to give Detroit at least a split in the series.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

