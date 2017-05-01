CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Canadian Crowd At NHL Playoff Game Sings Star Spangled Banner After Singer’s Mic Malfunctions

May 1, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Anaheim Ducks, Bryan Altman, Edmonton Oilers, NHL, NHL Playoffs, Star Spangled Banner

Bryan Altman

One of the sports world’s great traditions is the singing of the national anthem before two teams face off against each other, reminding us that we are all, in fact, united, even though we root for different teams from different cities.

In the case of the NHL — and other American sports leagues with Canada-based teams — both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems are played at games to represent both countries. On Sunday night in Edmonton, Canada, when the home Oilers played the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of Round 2 of the NHL Playoffs, that was the case as well.

Anthem singer and Canadian country music star Brett Kissel took to the ice to sing the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ first, but realized his mic wasn’t working properly.

On the fly, Kissel asked the crowd of Canadians to pitch in and help him sing the American anthem, and the result was astonishing, to say the least.

The ability and willingness of our neighbors to the north to sing the entire ‘Star Spangled Banner’ was impressive and greatly appreciated by many in the states.

While some on Twitter joked that Americans might not be able to return the favor and sing the words to ‘O’ Canada,’ on Feb. 4, 2015 Nashville Predators fans sang an entire verse of the Canadian anthem with… you guessed it: Brett Kissel.

It was a great moment for all involved and something that fans and players of both teams likely won’t forget anytime soon.

