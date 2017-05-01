Engineering And Tech Job Fair Today In Novi

SOUTHFIELD — Dozens of companies will be looking to fill thousands of job openings at The Engineering Society of Detroit’s (ESD) Engineering and Technology Job Fair today from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.
Job seekers can register onsite starting at 1:30 p.m.
The job fair will offer more than 3,000 openings in all areas of engineering including – biomedical, chemical, civil, computer, electrical, electromechanical, environmental, mechanical – along with career opportunities in cyber security, design, energy, finance, information technology, manufacturing, project management, research and development, robotics, and more. Openings include internships and part and full-time positions for entry-level to seasoned professionals.
More than 40 companies will be recruiting at the job fair. DTE Energy and General Motors will be joined by Continental AG, DroneView Technologies, G-Tech Services, Link Engineering, Metro Controls, Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, RCO Engineering, Mitsubishi, ThermelNetics, and many others.
A detailed listing of all the companies exhibiting and the positions they are looking to hire can be found HERE.
ESD members can attend the job fair free of charge. Non-members pay only $20, which includes a one-year membership to ESD (offer good for new, first-time members only.)
Founded in 1895, ESD is a multi-disciplinary society uniting engineering, scientific and allied professions to enhance professional development and foster excitement in math and science to produce our next generation of leaders. Serving this generation of engineers and fostering the next. For more information, visit http://www.esd.org.